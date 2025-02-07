Akums Drugs and Pharma Q3 adj PAT rises 15% to Rs 66.3 cr

New Delhi: Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 15 per cent rise in adjusted profit after tax to Rs 66.3 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had posted an adjusted PAT of Rs 57.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Adjusted PAT is calculated as the profit for the quarter/period plus fair value changes to financial instruments less tax impact on account of a business merger, the filing said.

"With our focus on establishing Akums' global CDMO footprint, we took a significant step by securing a 200-million euro contract.

The contract involves manufacture and supply of products to be sold in European markets," Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, said.

Total income of the company during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,025 crore, as against Rs 1,091 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Its Managing Director Sandeep Jain said, "We continue to be the manufacturing partners of choice for pharmaceutical companies. We have started to see a volume of green shoots in Q3 compared to Q2.

We also in-licensed novel products of Triple hair and Caregen in the dermatology and metabolic segment to drive future growth."