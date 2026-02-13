Akums Drugs Q3 net profit climbs 29.5 pc to Rs 86 cr

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 29.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 86 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The company earned a net profit of Rs 66 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue increased to Rs 1,160 crore for the period under review against Rs 1,010 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 147 crore as better capacity utilisation, along with a steady ramp-up in the newer facilities, led to margin improvement, it stated.

"Tighter control over overheads and portfolio rationalisation helped mitigate losses in the API and Trade generics segment as well," it added.

On Friday, the company's shares ended 2.95 per cent down at Rs 450.65 apiece on BSE.