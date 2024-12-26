Akums Gr inks pact worth 200 mn euros for European market

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Contract development and manufacturing organisation, Akums Group on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic long-term agreement at an estimated value of 200 million euros (Rs 1,760 crore) with an undisclosed global pharma firm for manufacturing and supply of formulations in the European market.

Advertisment

Under this collaboration, Akums Group will produce and supply multiple Stock keeping units of oral liquid formulations, which the partner company will market across various European countries, the company said in a statement.

"The total value of this agreement is estimated at 200 million euros (Rs 1,760 crore). As part of the agreement, Akums Group will receive an upfront payment of 100 million euros (Rs 880 crore) for product development and site approval from European authorities," it added.

Commenting on the development, Akums Managing Director Sanjeev Jain said, "This opens doors for us to further expand our footprints in regulated markets and replicate the domestic CDMO success globally." The commercial supply of these products is expected to begin in 2027 and will continue to be supplied till 2032, the company said.

Advertisment

As part of this initiative, Akums Group will initiate the European approval process for its oral liquid manufacturing facility, leveraging this approval to produce the contracted products, it added.

"The site and product dossier approvals are expected to be received by the end of 2026," Akums said, adding it already operates two European-approved facilities for injectables and oral solids. PTI RKL DR DR