Akums launches gastrointestinal tract disorders post DCGI nod

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched a combination drug for gastrointestinal tract disorders.

The contract development and manufacturing organisation has launched Rabeprazole and Levosulpiride SR capsules after getting approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), it said in a statement.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Jain said the medication offers an effective remedy by easing symptoms, enhancing gastrointestinal function, and boosting patients' overall well-being.

"Clinical studies have demonstrated that Rabeprazole not only alleviates heartburn but also improves other dyspepsia-related symptoms. Levosulpiride offers rapid relief and better healing outcomes with fewer side effects, elevating the overall treatment experience," he added.

The company said the combination drug is a first-of-its-kind solution.

GERD, or gastro-oesophageal reflux disease is characterised by the reflux of stomach contents into the oesophagus, leading to troublesome symptoms and potential complications.