Akzo Nobel India appoints Parth Jindal as Chairman

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Paints maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of Parth Jindal as its Chairman with immediate effect.

The board of directors, at a meeting held on Friday, appointed Parth Jindal as the Chairman of the company with immediate effect, subject to shareholders' approval, Akzo Nobel India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Jindal is the Managing Director of JSW Paints Ltd & JSW Cements Ltd, it added.

Last year, JSW Paints acquired a majority stake in AkzoNobel India in a Rs 12,915-crore deal, subsequently becoming the company's promoter.

The board also approved re-designation of Rajiv Rajgopal as "Joint Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer" with effect from January 9, 2026, from his current position of the Chairman and Managing Director, with the rest of the terms and conditions of his appointment, as earlier approved by the shareholders, remaining the same, it added.

Further, the board also approved the appointment of Shantanu Maharaj Khosla as an independent additional director for a period of three years, till January 8, 2029, subject to the approval of the company's shareholders, it added. PTI RKL DRR