Akzo Nobel India Q3 profit down 31.6 pc to Rs 74.3cr, revenue down 13.6 pc

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Monday reported a 31.58 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 74.3 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

The company, maker of Dulux paints, had posted a net profit of Rs 108.6 crore in the corresponding October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Akzo Nobel India Ltd (ANIL).

ANIL, now controlled by JSW Paints, had exceptional items (net loss) totalling Rs 28.3 crore in the December quarter. This is on account of the implementation of the new Labour Codes, which had a statutory impact of Rs 27.9 crore, along with retention bonus and receipt recognised towards impairment provision in Q3.

It had reported a profit before exceptional items and tax, which was at Rs 129.6 crore. This was at Rs 146.2 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations was Rs 907.7 crore in the December quarter of FY26, down 13.6 per cent from Rs 1,050.5 crore in the corresponding quarter on a year-to-year basis.

Its total expenses were at Rs 792.8 crore, down 13 per cent in the third quarter of FY'26.

ANIL's total income, which includes its other income, in the December quarter was at Rs 922.4 crore, down 12.7 per cent.

Commenting on the results, ANIL Joint Managing Director and CEO said: "In Q3 FY2025-26, we delivered overall volume growth of 5.9 per cent. Excluding exports, we registered volume growth of 6.6 per cent and revenue growth of 1.8 per cent driven by premium portfolio in both paints and coatings." In decorative paints, domestic volumes grew 8 per cent led by premium across geographies.

On 10 December 2025, JSW Paints, part of the 23 billion JSW Group, acquired a 60.76 per cent shareholding in ANIL pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement between JSW Paints Limited and Imperial Chemicals Industries Limited and Akzo Nobel Coatings International BV. Pursuant to that, JSW Paints has become the Promoter and Holding Company of ANIL.

The Board of Directors of Akzo Nobel India at its meeting on January 28, 2026, approved the proposal for the change of name of the Company from Akzo Nobel India Ltd to JSW Dulux Ltd, subject to approval of the shareholders and other regulatory bodies.

Shares of Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 2,818.55 on BSE, up 3.43 per cent. PTI KRH KRH MR