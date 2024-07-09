Al Mehwar Commercial sells 2.2 pc stake in Vijaya Diagnostic for Rs 176 crore

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC on Tuesday divested a 2.2 per cent stake in Vijaya Diagnostic Centre for Rs 176 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC sold 22.50 lakh shares or a 2.2 per cent stake in the Vijaya Diagnostic Centre.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 783 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 176.17 crore.

At the end of the March quarter, Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC held a 2.99 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the bourse.

Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired 18 lakh shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre at the same price.

Details of the other buyers of Vijaya Diagnostic shares could not be ascertained.

Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 4.36 per cent to close at Rs 816.60 apiece on the NSE. PTI HG HG MR