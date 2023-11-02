Alamadhi Semen Station in TN looks to supply over 10 mn frozen semen doses in southern states

Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) The Alamadhi Semen Station set up by the National Dairy Development Board in Tamil Nadu would produce over 10 million Frozen Semen Doses (FSD) by this financial year, aimed at increasing the productivity of dairy animals, a top official said.

The station, spread across 358 acres in Redhills near here, has been set up by the National Dairy Development Board, Dairy Services at an estimated outlay of Rs 77 crore in 2015.

It has been supplying frozen semen doses of milch cows to farmers of other states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Kerala and Karnataka.

“We are encouraged by the response in these states and in just eight full years of operations we have achieved a market share of over 25 per cent,” the Regional Head (South) Dr Harisankar told PTI.

The Alamadhi Semen Station is one of the five semen stations that has been set up under the NDDB Dairy Services. Besides Chennai, it is located in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana.

Elaborating, he said with the High Genetic Merit, the daily milk potential of indigenous breeds accounts for about 15 litres while that of exotic breeds ranges from 25-50 litres per day.

“As of now the coverage of artificial insemination in the country is about 40 per cent and is targeted to reach 80 per cent. This shows the vast potential for our frozen semen doses,” he said.

To a query, he said by the end of this fiscal year, the station aims to cater to over 10 million semen doses largely in the southern states.

“The total capacity of the station is 10 million. We will achieve that by the end of the current financial year. We have enough space to increase the production to 20 million doses per day. We can scale up the production as we have capacity,” he said responding to a query.

The Alamadhi Station supplies frozen semen of 14 indigenous cattle breeds including 'Kangayam' of Tamil Nadu, 'Punganur' and 'Ongole' from Andhra Pradesh, 'Vechur' from Kerala and 'Hallikar', 'Amritmahal', 'Malnadu', 'Gidda' and 'Khillar' of Karnataka.

'Punganur' and 'Vector' are the smallest cattle breeds in the world and have been included in the Guinness Book of World Records.

“During 2022-23, the semen station recorded sales of 95.61 lakh frozen semen doses and this year expected to achieve a sale of 100 lakh,” he said.

The highest dam’s yield among the High Genetic Merit bull is 19,548 litres equivalent to daily production of over 60 kgs of milk.

The female progeny born from these HGM bulls maintained at the Alamadhi Semen Station has proven its potential of substantial milk production in the country, M Gunasekaran, the Head of the Alamadhi Station, said. PTI VIJ ROH