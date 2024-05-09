Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise eyes Rs 900-cr revenue in India in 3-5 yrs

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) France-headquartered Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) is targetting to surpass 100 million euros (Rs 896 crore) in revenue in India in 3-5 years, as it looks to mobilise its expertise in enterprise communications and networking solutions to drive the country's digital transformation journey, a top company official said.

The expansion plan is complemented by the company's commitment to nurturing young talent, as it looks to hire fresh graduates and tap into India's vibrant pool of skilled professionals.

"For ALE, I am looking for more than 40 per cent growth (in revenue) in India in the next 3-5 years. I am looking at around 100 million plus Euros (about Rs 896 crore) in terms of revenue for India, over the next 3-5 years," Sandrine El Khodry, Senior Vice President for emerging Europe, India, Middle East and Africa region, told PTI.

"To achieve our ambition, we must increase our presence, office, and teams," she said.

Khodry further expressed her desire to bring in younger talent who can offer a fresh perspective and bring value to the company.

"My recruitment strategy is to hire graduated people, coach them, and then inject new blood into our system. Of course, we continue hiring senior people because we also need to maintain the quality until the youngest grow in their expertise and align," she said.

Khodry said the company is investing in research and development extensively and has a dedicated on-ground team analysing the prospects of localising IT manufacturing in India.

"We are already active in key sectors like government, hospitality, banks, defence, and healthcare. ALE supports the Indian project of Digital Village, under which 7,000 villages have been actively deployed.

"A majority of the metro rail is under the network of ALE. The voice system in the defense sector is operated by ALE. So, reinforcing our positioning and expanding to other sectors will be our approach ahead," she said.

Khodry said India is not just important for ALE, but for the whole world. "You are talking about one of the biggest economies worldwide. One can simply not ignore such a country... we are continuously investing in India," she said.

The company's biggest research and development centres are based in India (Bengaluru and Chennai) to cater to needs across the world, she said.

Globally, she said, ALE is focusing on some key countries, and one of the top three is India.

"We are looking to support India in its digital transformation, share our experience, innovate with them... on a partnership-based, win-win relationship. We will grow our revenue," Khodry said.

Khodry said ALE's fixed orientation toward digital transformation solutions and its focus on detail sets it apart from its peers.

The company has solutions on the shelves, but at the same time, it has R&D that is building specific solutions for some sectors by understanding their needs and pain points, and adapting its products and services to them, she said.

She said in addition to its regular business operations, the company is also making significant contributions towards various CSR initiatives.

"We're heavily investing in CSR to contribute to society and support India's transformation in areas such as the environment and ecology. Moreover, we support over 400 girls' schools and provide sustainable sanitary pads to them. We're also working on constructing toilets in remote villages and schools," she said.

Headquartered in Colombes, France, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides networking, communications, and cloud solutions. PTI ANK TRB