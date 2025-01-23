Alchemy Capital launches smart alpha 250 AIF

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Alchemy Capital Management on Thursday said it has launched Alchemy Smart Alpha 250 Fund, an alternative investment fund (AIF), designed to achieve long-term capital appreciation.

Advertisment

The AIF will predominately focus on listed large and mid-cap investments, the company said in a statement.

With a minimum investment requirement of Rs 1 crore, the fund is open to resident Indians, NRIs, accredited investors, high net-worth individuals (HNIs), Hindu undivided families (HUFs), banks, corporates, and trusts, it added.

"Alchemy Smart Alpha 250 Fund seeks to capitalise on great alpha opportunities based on an unbiased assessment of fundamental factors, along with an equally strong risk management framework to deliver consistent returns and alpha," Hiren Ved, Director & Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at Alchemy Capital Management, said.

Advertisment

Alchemy Capital Management, a Sebi-registered entity, provides portfolio management services. PTI HG TRB