Alchemy Capital Management aims to raise up to Rs 500 cr

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Alchemy Capital Management is targeting to raise up to Rs 500 crore for an alternative investment fund (AIF), which will bet on companies across sectors, officials said on Monday.

The minimum capital commitment for the 'Alchemy Long Term Ventures Fund, Series 3' is Rs 1 crore, and the close-ended fund has a tenure of four years, a company statement said.

**** Govt to set up Centre of Excellence dedicated to broccoli The government will support the establishment of a Centre of Excellence dedicated to broccoli to promote its cultivation, infrastructure development and cold storage facilities, a senior official has said.

Agriculture Commissioner P K Singh made the announcement during the recently-held Broccoli Consumption Conference, according to a statement.

**** GeM signs pact with MVIRDC World Trade Centre Mumbai to foster domestic, intl collaboration in public procurement Government e-Marketplace (GeM) on Monday signed an agreement with MVIRDC World Trade Centre Mumbai (WTC Mumbai) to foster domestic and international collaboration in public procurement.

The partnership aims to enhance GeM's global positioning, promote knowledge exchange, and drive inclusive participation for MSMEs, startups, women entrepreneurs, and underrepresented suppliers, according to a statement.

**** NPCI Bharat BillPay to strengthen digital payment solutions for EV ecosystem NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd on Monday said it is strengthening digital payment solutions for the electric vehicle ecosystem through its 'EV Recharge' category on Bharat Connect.

The new category allows electric vehicle owners to seamlessly top up their EV wallets through Bharat Connect-enabled touchpoints, the company said in a statement.

**** Global Economic Cooperation 2026 to start on Feb 17 Delegates, including policymakers, chief executives, investors and leaders of multilateral institutions, will be gathering in the financial capital next month to examine the evolution of economic diplomacy and cooperation in a multipolar world, the organisers said on Monday.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is the chief patron of the three-day Global Economic Cooperation 2026 (GEC) beginning on February 17, and the event is also supported by the Ministry of External Affairs, according to a statement. PTI AA DRR