AlchoBev associations urge Telangana govt to clear Rs 3,900-cr dues

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Three leading AlchoBev associations of the country, in a joint statement, has urged the Telangana government to clear their Rs 3,900-crore dues payable to their suppliers of alcoholic beverages.

This delay in payment is denting the investment environment in the state, said a joint statement from CIABC, BAI, and ISWAI.

"This comes despite the state collecting over Rs 3,000 crore in October 2025 alone through liquor retail licence application fees, while December 2025 revenue turnover has also been at an all-time high," they said.

Significantly, excise revenues of Telangana has increased more than fourfold over the past decade (from around Rs 9,000 crore in 2014 to nearly Rs 38,000 crore in FY 2023-24).

The alchoBev industry is facing significant payment delays from the state's beverage corporation (TGBCL).

"This has also led to a negative sentiment in the industry, which is highlighted by the fact that industrial investments in the state are declining. Incidentally, the state government's TG-iPASS approvals have declined more than 50 per cent," it said.

Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) represents the home-grown Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) players, while ISWAI (International Spirits and Wines Association of India) represents the imported premium portfolio of spirits and wine brands in India.

BAI (Brewers' Association of India) represents leading beer makers -- United Breweries, ABInBev, and Carlsberg.

The alcobev sector contributes more than a third of Telangana's tax revenues (the highest among Indian states) generating Rs 2,300-2,600 crore every month. PTI KRH TRB