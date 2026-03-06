Alembic enters US branded pharma space; commences sale of antibiotic

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has commenced sales of an oral penicillin-class antibiotic in the US market.

The company has commenced sales of Pivya (pivmecillinam) tablets following its recent commercial launch in the US.

Pivya is Alembic's first branded pharmaceutical product in the US and is being marketed through Alembic Therapeutics LLC, a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of Alembic.

The medication represents a first-line oral antibiotic option for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) in women.

"Pivya represents the first step in the company's strategy to build a focused branded specialty portfolio in the US, enabling us to participate in a large and stable therapeutic category with a clinically established and differentiated product. Over time, we intend to leverage this platform to build a broader branded portfolio in the US market," Alembic Pharmaceuticals MD Pranav Amin said in a statement.

Uncomplicated urinary tract infections remain among the most common bacterial infections in women in the US, resulting in a significant volume of outpatient antibiotic prescriptions annually.

Alembic shares were trading 0.49 per cent up at Rs 710.65 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS DRR