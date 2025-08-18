Alembic gets USFDA nod for generic drug for skin condition

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat acne vulgaris in the US market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Tretinoin Cream USP (0.025 per cent), the drug maker said in a statement.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Retin-A Cream, 0.025 pr cent, of Bausch Health US, LLC, it added.

Tretinoin cream is indicated for topical application in the treatment of acne vulgaris.

According to IQVIA, Tretinoin cream USP, 0.025 per cent, has an estimated market size of USD 94 million for the twelve months ending June 2025. Shares of the company were trading 1.03 per cent up at Rs 968.10 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS DR DR