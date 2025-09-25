Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug to treat depression, anxiety

New Delhi: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Thursday said it has received a final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Paroxetine extended-release tablets indicated for treatment of depression and anxiety.

The final approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Paroxetine extended-release tablets of strengths 25 mg and 37.5 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product, Paxil CR extended-release tablets, 25 mg and 37.5 mg, of Apotex Inc, it added.

The Paroxetine extended-release tablets 25 mg and 37.5 mg, are indicated for treatment of major depressive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, and premenstrual dysphoric disorder, the company said.