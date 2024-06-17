Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic injection to treat hereditary angioedema

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Icatibant injection indicated for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema in adults.

The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Icatibant injection of strengths 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL) single-dose prefilled syringe, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

This is the first peptide product approval from the USFDA received by the company, Alembic Pharma said.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Firazyr Injection, 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL), of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc, it added.

Icatibant injection is indicated for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults 18 years of age and older.

Hereditary angioedema is a disorder characterised by recurrent episodes of severe swelling (angioedema) of different body parts.

The injection has an estimated market size of USD 112 million for 12 months ended March 2024, the company said, citing IQVIA data.