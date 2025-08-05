Alembic Pharma Q1 net profit rises 14 pc to Rs 154 cr

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 14 per cent to Rs 154 crore for the June quarter, aided by strong sales in India and the US markets.

The drug maker reported a net profit of Rs 135 crore for the April-June quarter last fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 1,717 crore in the first quarter compared with Rs 1,564 crore in the year-ago period, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The drug maker stated its India-branded business delivered a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, reaching Rs 599 crore in revenue during the quarter.

US Generics grew by 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 523 crore for the said period, it added.

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) business grew by 1 per cent to Rs 261 crore for the June quarter, the company said.

Shares of the company ended 2.3 per cent down at Rs 945 apiece on the BSE.