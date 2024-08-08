Alembic Pharma Q1 net profit up 12% at Rs 135 cr

New Delhi: Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased by 12 per cent to Rs 135 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 121 crore for the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Total income increased to Rs 1,564 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 1,498 crore in the year-ago period, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

"India branded business continues to work on improving the execution ability both in quality and scale," Alembic Pharmaceuticals MD Shaunak Amin said.

The specialty and animal health segment witnessed robust growth, he added.

"The USFDA conducted an audit at our formulation facility F1, without any observations, underscoring our dedication to compliance and quality. The US business grew by 18 per cent during the quarter," Amin said.

Shares of the company ended 0.11 per cent down at Rs 1,218.65 apiece on the BSE.