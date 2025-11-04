Alembic Pharma Q2 net profit up 21 pc at Rs 185 cr

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 185 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The drug firm reported a net profit of Rs 153 crore during the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,910 crore for the September quarter, as compared with Rs 1,648 crore in the year-ago period, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The drug firm said its US formulations business reported sales of Rs 639 crore in the second quarter, a year-on-year increase of 5 per cent as against Rs 609 crore.

Similarly, US formulations business sales grew 21 per cent on-year to Rs 566 crore in the September quarter, it added.

Shares of Alembic Pharma ended 3.87 per cent up at Rs 960.10 apiece on the BSE.