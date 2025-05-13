Alembic Q4 net profit rises 14 pc to Rs 24 cr

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Drug firm Alembic on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 14 per cent to Rs 24 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 21 crore during the same quarter of FY24.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 60 crore in the March quarter against Rs 49 crore in the year-ago period, Alembic said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, the company posted a net profit of Rs 145 crore as compared to Rs 93 crore in FY24.

Revenue increased to Rs 222 crore last fiscal over Rs 157 crore in 2023-24 fiscal.

Shares of Alembic on Tuesday ended 0.27 per cent higher at Rs 104.63 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW