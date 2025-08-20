Algo trading platform Bigul appoints Sanjay Shah as New CTO to lead AI-powered innovation

Mumbai: Bonanza Group's retail investment platform Bigul on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sanjay Shah as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) as part of efforts to drive AI-powered trading innovation.

The appointment comes as Bigul doubles its technology team to over 200 professionals in 2025, reinforcing the focus on innovation, automation, and investor empowerment, a statement said.

Shah has more than 18 years of experience in capital markets technology and has held leadership roles at Nuvama Wealth Management (formerly Edelweiss Broking) and Kotak Securities Ltd, it stated.

"India's retail investing landscape is undergoing a deep transformation. With the right mix of AI, automation, and low-code tools, Bigul aims to put institutional-grade strategies into the hands of everyday investors," said Sanjay Shah, CTO, Bigul.

Bigul is developing intelligent trading tools that integrate predictive analytics, natural language market queries, and personalized dashboards, Shah said.