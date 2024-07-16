AlgoBharat, SEWA tie up to launch Digital Health Passport

Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Algorand Foundations' India initiative on Tuesday said its blockchain platform AlgoBharat has launched blockchain solution Digital Health Passport in partnership with Lok Swasthya self-employed women's association to improve health access.

The Digital Health Passport will reduce manual errors while maintaining the information secure and compliant with India's new Personal Identifiable Information regulations, Algorand Foundation said in a statement.

Under the agreement, the Digital Health Passport will provide users with a secure and immutable record of their verified credentials to efficiently access critical health benefits and social safety net programmes.

It will allow the Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA) growing network of community centres, SEWA Shakti Kendras to rapidly scale and target their services based on each household's needs.

"It's a privilege for us at Algorand to partner with Lok Swasthya SEWA in delivering a blockchain solution that will help improve healthcare access and outcomes for working women and their families," Algorand Foundation VP and India Country Head Anil Kakani said.

This collaboration will aid the work of the SEWA Shakti Kendras by encouraging thousands of women workers to actively participate in their healthcare journey.

"By offering them secure access to their documents and thereby to the health care that they are eligible for, we are hopeful for improved health outcomes and ultimately a sense of ownership and confidence that will help them achieve economic empowerment and self-reliance," SEWA Social Security Director Mirai Chatterjee said.