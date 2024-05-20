Algorithms' opacity can be challenging to assess its impact on competition: CCI chief Ravneet Kaur

New Delhi: The opacity of algorithms can be challenging in assessing its impact on competition, CCI chief Ravneet Kaur said on Monday as she emphasised the need for the competition law to evolve amid growing digital markets.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been keeping a close on the digital markets and has been taking action to curb anti-competitive practices.

"Algorithms play an important role in digital markets...however, the opacity of algorithms can be challenging to assess its impact on competition," the CCI Chairperson said.

Mentioning platform business models, she said there are also growing concerns about such entities favouring their own services.

The regulator will also be conducting a market study on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Kaur was addressing the 15th annual day of the CCI in the national capital.