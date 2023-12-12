Aliste Technologies raises USD 1 million from investors to expand biz

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Aliste Technologies, a startup which is into the business of smart home automation, on Tuesday said it raised USD 1 million (Rs 8.3 core) from investors including YourNest Venture Capital and Artha Venture Fund.

The funding round also saw participation from renowned investors like Dholakia Ventures, KRS Jamwal, and Anikarth Ventures, among others, Aliste Technologies said in a statement.

Existing institutional investors in the company include 100X.VC.

The funds raised will be used for geographic expansion and building brand awareness, it added.

Aliste, which has been founded in 2021 by VIT batchmates Aakarsh Nayyar, Anant Ohri, Bhavya Kansal, Konark Gautam, Shreyansh Jain and Udit Pandoh, has a presence in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

Aliste Technologies is addressing the home automation market to make tech-enabled homes within the reach of homeowners.

The brand offers innovative retrofit automation products allowing users to control their existing appliances via an app or voice assistants with a subscription model starting at Rs 1 per appliance per day.

Anant Ohri, Co-founder of Aliste, said, "We see a major gap in the consumer IoT segment in India. As aspirations of working Indians soar, we believe our solution has the ability to not only provide a well-packaged automation solution but also result in energy savings." PTI MJH HVA