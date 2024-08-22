Alkem arm ties up with Exactech for knee, hip replacement implants

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Alkem Laboratories on Thursday said its subsidiary has tied up with US-based Exactech Inc to manufacture and market large joint implants in India.

The collaboration provides Alkem MedTech with access to marketing rights of Exactech's brands like Truliant, Optetrak, Logic Fit, Alteon, AcuMatch, Novation and Novation CFS, in India.

The agreement represents a significant step forward for manufacturing medical devices in India, said Alkem MedTech CEO Kaustav Banerjee.

"Partnering with Alkem MedTech gives Exactech a new opportunity to provide our advanced, comprehensive hip and knee implants to patients in India," said Adam Hayden, Exactech's Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Large Joints Business Unit.