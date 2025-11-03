Alkem, IIT Bombay to set up research centre for immuno-therapeutics, regenerative medicines

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Alkem Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Alkem Laboratories, and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Monday announced their collaboration for setting up an advanced research centre in India for immuno-therapeutics and regenerative medicines.

Under this collaboration, Alkem Foundation will fund the establishment of "Alkem Centre for Advanced Research and Development of Applied Immuno-Therapeutics and Regenerative Medicines" in the IIT Bombay campus, a joint statement said.

The research centre is being developed to build a comprehensive ecosystem that will enable innovation, research, and skill development in complex and underserved therapy areas, and bridge critical gaps in infrastructure, talent, and translational capability, especially in the area of high-precision medicines.

"This collaboration will foster clinical breakthroughs that lead to affordable therapies, reduce dependence on imports, and take us a step further in India's journey toward self-reliance in healthcare innovation," IIT Bombay Director Shireesh B Kedare said.

The Centre will also serve as a training and incubation hub for clinician-scientists and biotech entrepreneurs, strengthening India's translational research ecosystem in life sciences.

"...IIT Bombay...has been at the forefront of India's innovation and self-reliance efforts, to develop advanced and cost-effective treatments that can improve both lifespan and quality of life. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to developing healthcare solutions by India for India and the world," Alkem Executive Director and Chairperson of the CSR and Sustainability Committee Madhurima Singh said.

Alkem Foundation will contribute a substantial 20-25 per cent of its cumulative CSR obligations over seven years to this research centre.