Alkem inks licensing pact with Takeda to introduce Vonoprazan in India

New Delhi: Alkem Laboratories on Monday said it has inked a patent licensing pact with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to commercialise Vonoprazan in India.

The medication (in strengths of 10 and 20 mg) is indicated in the treatment of reflux esophagitis (RE) and other indications such as gastric ulcers and duodenal ulcers, among others.

"The company has a formidable presence in the gastrointestinal segment and this non-exclusive patent licence with Takeda will help us offer a product with novel mechanism of action for a large number of patients in India who are suffering from gastro-related ailments," Alkem Laboratories CEO Vikas Gupta said in a statement.

