Alkem Laboratories Q3 profit up 5 pc at Rs 626 cr

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Alkem Laboratories on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 5 per cent to Rs 626 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024, aided by higher sales.

The drug maker reported a net profit of Rs 595 crore for October-December period last fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,374 crore in the third quarter as compared with Rs 3,324 crore in the year-ago period, Alkem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

"By concentrating on higher-margin offerings, better aligning with market needs, and implementing cost-saving strategies to reduce inefficiencies, we are seeing growth in our EBITDA margins," Alkem Laboratories CEO Vikas Gupta said.

Within the domestic market, the company's focus is on expanding the presence of flagship brands and strategically enhancing the portfolio, he added.

"Looking ahead, we are confident that these initiatives will continue to drive sustainable growth and strengthen our market position," Gupta said.

The company said its board has approved to fully acquire Adroit Biomed for Rs 140 crore.

