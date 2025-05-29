Alkem Laboratories Q4 net profit rises 6% to Rs 322 cr

New Delhi: Alkem Laboratories on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 6 per cent to Rs 322 crore in the March quarter, aided by strong growth in the domestic business.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 304 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24 fiscal.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,144 crore for the fourth quarter against Rs 2,936 crore in the year-ago period, Alkem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,215 crore as compared with Rs 1,811 crore in FY24.

Revenue increased to Rs 12,964 crore last fiscal from Rs 12,667 crore in 2023-24 fiscal.

"Our domestic business continues to gain momentum, reinforcing our confidence in its long-term growth trajectory. This performance is driven by strong execution and targeted initiatives across our domestic operations," Alkem CEO Vikas Gupta said.

In the international businesses, excluding the Americas, the company is witnessing good traction, with several key markets making significant contributions to growth, he added.

"As we moved forward, we remain focused on strategic growth opportunities and operational excellence to drive sustainable returns," Gupta said.

The company said its board has approved a final dividend of Rs 8 per share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Shares of the company were trading 0.48 per cent up at Rs 5,291 apiece on the BSE.