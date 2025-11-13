Alkem Labs Q2 profit rises 11 pc to Rs 779 cr

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Alkem Laboratories on Thursday posted an 11 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 779 crore during the September quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 702 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal year.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,001 crore for the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year as against Rs 3,415 crore in the year-ago period, Alkem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Growth in the second quarter was marked by robust growth across India, the US, and key international markets, the company stated.

Shares of the drug firm ended 0.87 per cent down at Rs 5,715 apiece on the BSE.