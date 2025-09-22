Alkem launches breast cancer biosimilar in India

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Alkem Laboratories on Monday said it has launched a biosimilar product in India for the treatment of breast cancer.

The company has introduced Pertuza injection 420mg/14mL, a pertuzumab biosimilar, for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer, the drug firm said in a statement.

Alkem's Pertuza is an affordable, indigenously-developed and manufactured biosimilar of pertuzumab, it added.

"Oncology is a priority area for Alkem, and our efforts are focused on developing treatment options that combine scientific excellence with wider access. The launch of Pertuza reflects this commitment and further strengthens our oncology portfolio," Alkem CEO Vikas Gupta said.

Shares of the company on Monday ended 0.69 per cent down at Rs 5,496 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS HVA