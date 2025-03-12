Alkem launches generic medication for diabetes in India under Empanorm brand

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Alkem Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched a generic medication for the treatment of type-2 diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease and chronic heart failure.

The company has introduced the generic empagliflozin and its combinations in India under the brand name Empanorm at prices 80 per cent lower than the innovator products, Alkem Laboratories said in a statement.

Empagliflozin is an SGLT-2 (Sodium-Glucose Co-Transporter-2) inhibitor indicted for use in the treatment of type-2 diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease and chronic heart failure.

"This globally-accepted molecule has transformed diabetes care with its additional benefits in managing chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular health," Alkem CEO Vikas Gupta said.

Leveraging Alkem's strong distribution network, the drug firm aims to make this therapy widely available, enhancing treatment accessibility and improving health outcomes for patients across the country, he added.

Shares of Alkem Laboratories were trading 1.32 per cent down at Rs 4,712.70 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS HVA