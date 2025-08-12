Alkem Q1 profit rises 22 pc to Rs 664 cr

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Alkem Laboratories on Tuesday said its net profit increased 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 664 crore during the June quarter.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,371 crore with year-on-year growth of 11 per cent.

"Q1 FY26 marked a strong start to the year, with healthy growth across both our domestic and international markets," Alkem CEO Vikas Gupta said in a statement.

The company's performance was driven by strong topline growth and an improved gross margin, which resulted in a better EBITDA profile, he added.

"We are strategically accelerating our focus on the non-US business segment by strengthening our presence in high-potential non-US markets and capturing new opportunities that align with our long-term growth ambitions," Gupta added. PTI MSS TRB