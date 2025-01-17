Alkomex GBN Pharma focuses on nutraceutical, functional foods to drive India growth

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Alkomex GBN Pharma Group looks to tap nutraceutical and functional food segments to drive its growth in the Indian market, according to a company official.

Advertisment

The global pharma company aims for a significant increase in revenue in India by tapping into the nutraceutical and functional food segments, Alkomex GBN Pharma Group Scientific Advisor Dr. Sanjay Agrawal said.

Alkomex is also looking to launch innovative products backed by regional research to expand business in the country.

The company, part of Alkomex GBN, caters to the Indian market with a range of products, including ophthalmic solutions, dermatological products, multivitamins and nutritional supplements, and probiotics.

Advertisment

It has formed partnerships with companies like Danone Group to deliver high-quality healthcare products in the country. It also leverages contract manufacturing to meet the growing demand for these products.

To boost its presence, the company appointed Agrawal, a leading expert in health management and nutraceuticals, as its Scientific Advisor in November last year.

Alkomex GBN in November 2024 announced a global growth and dual-division strategy, focusing on expanding its footprint in Asia and other international markets. Under the strategy, its pharmaceutical division would drive advancements in ophthalmic, dermatological, and healthcare solutions, and the industrial division would provide innovative packaging and industrial materials. PTI MSS MR