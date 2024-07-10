All India Bank Officers' Confederation re-elects Rupam Roy as general secretary

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), the largest officers' trade union, has re-elected Rupam Roy as general secretary.

Balachandran P M was also re-elected president of AIBOC during 13th Triennial General Council Meeting held in Guwahati.

The event was attended by nearly 1,100 delegates from all affiliates representing bank officers of almost all public sector banks, AIBOC said in a meeting.

During the event, a report titled 'Where is My Interest Rate?' was released jointly by AIBOC and Centre for Financial Accountability (CFA), it said.

The report gives a critical overview of the landscape of banking in India and the tectonic shifts that have been fundamentally altering its character in favour of only those at the top, it said. PTI DP DP SHW