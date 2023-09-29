All India Plastic Manufacturers' Association elects Manish Dedhia as president

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The All India Plastic Manufacturers' Association (AIPMA) has elected Manish Dedhia as its new president.

He is Joint Managing Director of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd, one of the leading players in the industry, according to a statement.

AIPMA is an industry association that has been championing the interests of the plastics manufacturing sector in India since its inception in 1945. It has a diverse membership base comprising manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders, it added.