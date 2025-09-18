New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Retirement fund body EPFO's over seven crore subscribers will now get all key services and access to their 'Employees' Provident Fund' account details using a single login on the members' portal, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Mandaviya on Thursday highlighted key reforms undertaken by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to ensure provision of efficient, transparent and user-friendly services to its members.

Currently, members have to login to the passbook portal of EPFO to check their Provident fund contributions and transactions involving advances or withdrawals.

The EPFO has introduced a new facility called ‘Passbook Lite’ within its member portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/).

This feature will enable members to easily check their passbook and related summarised view of the contributions, withdrawals and balance in a simple and convenient format through the member portal itself without having to go to the passbook portal.

This initiative is expected to improve user experience by providing all key services, including passbook access through one login, the minister explained.

However, he stated that for a comprehensive view of passbook details including graphical display, members can continue to access the existing Passbook Portal as well.

This approach ensures greater ease of access for members while simultaneously enhancing the operational efficiency by reducing the load on the existing Passbook Portal and simplifying the architecture through integration of existing APIs within the member portal.

The focus of this reform is on providing all key services through a single login for greater ease of access.

The initiative is expected to reduce grievances, improve transparency, and enhance member satisfaction.

The minister also rolled out the facility of online access to Annexure K (Transfer Certificate) for PF transfer transparency.

At present, when employees change jobs, their PF accounts are transferred to the new employer’s PF office through Form 13 online.

After transfer, a Transfer Certificate (Annexure K) is generated by the previous PF office and sent to the new PF office.

Until now, Annexure K was only shared between PF offices and was made available to members only on their request.

A reform has been introduced that now enables members to directly download Annexure K in PDF format from the Member Portal itself.

This will help members to track status of transfer applications online, ensuring full transparency and allowing members to easily verify their PF transfers.

The member will also be able to get confirmation that PF balance and service period are correctly updated in the new account.

Besides, they will be able to maintain a permanent digital record for future reference, especially important for EPS (employees pension scheme) benefit calculations.

This will promote ease of living, transparency, and trust in the EPFO processes.

The minister said that these reforms will help in reduction in number of approvals to fast-track settlements.

At present, any EPFO services such as PF transfers, settlements, advances, and refunds require approvals from higher-level officers (RPFC/Officer-in-Charge).

This multi-layered approval process often led to delays and longer processing times for members’ claims.

The EPFO has taken the transformative step to reduce and rationalise the approval hierarchy.

Powers that earlier rested with RPFC/Officer-in-Charge have now been delegated to Assistant PF Commissioners and subordinate levels in a structured, tiered manner.

The scope of this reform will include PF transfers and settlements, advances and past accumulations, refunds, cheque/ECS/NEFT returns, and interest adjustments.

This is expected to benefit users in the form of faster claim settlements and reduced processing time; simplified approval layers for smoother service delivery; improved accountability at field office level, and enhanced transparency and member satisfaction through quicker, seamless services. PTI KKS MR