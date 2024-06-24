All permanent workers of Britannia's Taratala factory in Kolkata accept VRS

Kolkata, Jun 24 (PTI) FMCG major Britannia Industries Limited has said that all permanent workers at its Taratala factory in Kolkata have accepted the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) offered to them.

Despite this significant workforce change, a company official claimed that there will be no material impact on the business operations of Britannia Industries.

The company also recently informed the bourses about the acceptance of VRS by all permanent workers at the Taratala plant.

The Taratala plant, one of Britannia's oldest biscuit manufacturing unit, has been operational for over seven decades.