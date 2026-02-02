All probable causes for last year's Air India plane crash are being probed: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The civil aviation ministry on Monday said all probable causes leading to the Air India plane crash in June last year are being investigated, and all efforts are being made to complete the probe in a time-bound manner.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the crash that killed a total of 260 people.

In one of the worst aircraft accidents in India, a total of 260 people, including 241 passengers, died after Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that the AAIB probe is in progress.

"All probable causes leading to the accident are being investigated, and all efforts are being made to complete the investigation in a time-bound manner," he said in a written reply.

In its preliminary report on the crash that was released on July 12 last year, AAIB said the fuel supply to both engines of the plane was cut off within a gap of one second, causing confusion in the cockpit soon after takeoff.

"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," it had said.

On Monday, Mohol also said the preliminary report on the accident contains factual information based on the evidence available at that point in time and does not include any interim safety recommendations.

A source on January 30 told PTI that the AAIB team probing last year's fatal Air India plane crash was examining certain components of the aircraft and assessing various aspects, and "nothing has been ruled out" in terms of the factors that could have led to the accident.

All aspects related to technical, operational, organisational and human factors are being looked into, and it is a very complex process. Certain components of the aircraft are also being examined by AAIB, the source had said. PTI RAM BAL BAL