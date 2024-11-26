Mother, baby products platform All Things Baby raises Rs 30 crore fund

Mumbai: Mother and baby products platform All Things Baby on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 30 crore fund from Richa Choksi and Inoventures, the family office of Manish Choksi.

The 2016-founded company will be expanding into newer areas, broaden product range, strengthen distribution network and launch exclusive experiential retail stores in select metro cities, a statement said.

Godrej & Boyce's security biz eyes 50% growth by FY27

Godrej & Boyce's security solutions business on Tuesday announced that it is targeting 50 per cent growth in the topline at Rs 1,500 crore by FY27.

The company will expand in the Americas and Europe, and leverage on domestic regulatory changes to drive business growth, according to a statement.

L&T Finance ties up with Amazon Finance India for credit solutions

Non-bank lender L&T Finance on Tuesday announced a partnership with Amazon Finance India to develop credit solutions aimed at enhancing affordability for the e-commerce giant's eligible customers and merchants.

The partnership will enhance the NBFC's product diversification strategy and improve credit availability for consumers in a fast and seamless manner, a statement said.

Investment bank Technology Holdings launches report

Technology Holdings, an investment bank, on Tuesday said it has launched a report focused on IT services, consulting, professional services, business process management, and technology services.

It provides an assessment of a company's preparedness for an exit, alongside strategic recommendations aimed at driving growth and enhancing value, the company said in a statement.