'All-weather' allies Pakistan, China vow to further deepen ties, renew commitment for CPEC 2.0 development

Islamabad, Jan 11 (PTI) Pakistan and China have reiterated their commitment to further deepen their "all-weather strategic" partnership, including work on the "high-quality development" of the second phase of the multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Partnership, according to media reports on Saturday.

The development came during the fourth round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) in Beijing on Friday, according to Geo News.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch led the Pakistan delegation, while Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong led the Chinese side.

The meeting reviewed the entire spectrum of practical cooperation between the two countries, focusing on the projects driving the high-quality development of CPEC 2.0.

“Both sides agreed to further deepen their mutual partnerships in sectors such as information technology, agriculture and clean energy, driven by the concept of win-win cooperation and pursuit of people-centric, inclusive development," according to an official press release.

The meeting acknowledged CPEC's pivotal role in promoting regional connectivity and common prosperity, including through partnerships with other countries.

The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s Balochistan with China’s Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The BRI is seen as an attempt by China to further its influence abroad with infrastructure projects funded by Chinese investments across the world.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary described CPEC as the cornerstone of economic cooperation and a "shining symbol" of the enduring friendship between the two countries, according to the report.

The Chinese vice foreign minister highlighted the mutually reinforcing relationship of the five new corridors introduced under CPEC 2.0, namely growth, livelihood, innovation, open and green corridor with Pakistan’s national development framework centred on 5 E’s, namely, Exports, E-Pakistan, Energy, Environment and Equity.

In the meeting, Baloch described the Pakistan-China relationship as "special" and "unique", noting that the government and people of Pakistan deeply cherished the enduring friendship between the two countries.

Islamabad and Beijing also underscored the need to strengthen their mutual coordination at multilateral forums, including the United Nations Security Council, the statement added.

Later, the foreign secretary also held a meeting with Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu during which they exchanged views on bilateral ties as well as on regional and international issues of common interest, according to the report.