All-women team commissions 100 tn dump truck: L&T;

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said an all-women team from its construction and mining machinery vertical has commissioned a 100-tonne dump truck at an iron ore mine in Jharkhand.

The payload mining machine was commissioned at Tata Steel's Noamundi iron ore mine.

On August 18, the mammoth machine was ceremonially handed over to Tata Steel, here too to an all-women operator crew, creating a moment of continuity and pride. Women engineers readied the machine, and women operators will now drive it in production, the company said in a statement.

"It's moments like this that remind us - when given an opportunity, women don't just break barriers. They step forward, take ownership, and simply walk over them. What this team has achieved here is more than commissioning a mammoth machine. It is a quiet triumph that will be remembered as a turning point in the mining sector," Arvind K Garg, Advisor to the L&T CMD, said.