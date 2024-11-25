Allcargo Gati launches direct delivery services via air to Imphal, Varanasi

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Express logistics operator Allcargo Gati on Monday announced the launch of a direct delivery service via air to Imphal in North-east and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) from key metro cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata.

This expansion of the air express service, which is directly connected to 34 commercial airports pan-India, is a part of the company's efforts to provide faster connectivity with quicker turnaround time, more efficient logistics solutions, catering to the growing needs of businesses across India, the company said.

Designed for volume-based logistics delivery, the service supports a wide range of industries and offers end-to-end solutions for both tier 1 and tier 2 cities, with multiple cut-off times, late pickups, and next-day delivery options, according to Allacargo Gati.

"Expanding our Air Express Service to Imphal and Varanasi marks a significant step in supporting India's growing business landscape. This rapid direct delivery service to metro cities ensures quicker transit for time-sensitive shipments, helping businesses improve operational efficiency, reduce supply chain bottlenecks, and lower inventory costs," said Ketan Kulkarni, Deputy Managing Director at Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt. Limited. PTI IAS MR