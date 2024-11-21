Allcargo Gati promotes Deepak Pareek as CFO

Mumbai: Express distribution and supply chain firm Allcargo Gati Ltd on Thursday said it has elevated Deepak Pareek to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to this, Pareek was working as Deputy Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the company.

"Deepak's wealth of experience across finance makes him a valuable addition to Allcargo Gati's leadership team. As Allcargo Gati enters the next phase of growth, his expertise will play a critical role in driving the financial model and efficiency," said Ketan Kulkarni, Deputy Managing Director of Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt Ltd.

Pareek brings over two decades of experience in infrastructure project planning, execution and financing, project management, debt and equity fund mobilisation, managing and implementing the financial strategies, business management advisory, audit process management, the company said.

Pareek, a Chartered Accountant, Cost and Management Accountant, and a Company Secretary (CS Inter), previously held CXO-level positions at the IL&FS Group before joining Allcargo Gati, the company said.