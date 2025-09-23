Allcargo Gati scales up warehousing capacity, manpower to tap festive season demand

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Express distribution and supply chain management company Allcargo Gati Ltd on Tuesday said it has scaled up its warehousing space capacity by 2.77 sq ft and manpower by 30 per cent to cater to the potential festive season surge in shipments.

The company expects around 20-40 per cent growth in demand driven by the boom in e-commerce, quick-commerce, and overall consumption during the festive period.

The recent GST revision is proving to be beneficial for express logistics players by bringing greater cost efficiency and smoother operations, which in turn translates into more competitive pricing and faster deliveries for customers, it said.

To manage the sharp rise in volumes, Allcargo Gati said it has expanded warehousing capacity with an additional 40,000 sq ft in Bengaluru, 17,000 sq ft in Kolkata, and 70,000–1,00,000 sq ft in Chennai with further plans to add 1,20,000 sq ft in Kolkata.

These strategically located facilities are designed to support the festive demand and ensure faster order processing and dispatches.

On the manpower front, the company said it is expanding its workforce by 30 per cent, deploying over 9,000 employees across operations, including 4,500 dedicated to the e-commerce sector. Seasonal hires undergo intensive seven-day training programs in simulated environments, covering systems, processes, and advanced material-handling equipment, to achieve peak efficiency swiftly, it stated.

“We are fully geared up to meet the festive season demand with reinforced capacity, expanded workforce, strategic technology deployment, and comprehensive training modules.

"By combining our new-age technology-driven operations with proven expertise, we have created the required bandwidth to cater to the festive demand spike,” said Ketan Kulkarni, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Allcargo Gati Limited and Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt Ltd.

To strengthen the digital backbone, Allcargo Gati has invested in additional handheld scanners, IT systems, and dedicated technology specialists across sites to facilitate uninterrupted operations, the company said and added that the centralized monitoring systems and agile resource deployment mechanisms enable quick response to sudden demand spikes across geographies. PTI IAS MR MR