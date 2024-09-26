Allcargo Gati to raise express shipment prices by 10.2% from Jan

Mumbai: Allcargo Gati Ltd on Thursday said it will increase prices of its express shipments by an average of 10.2 per cent from January 1 next year.

The average General Price Increase (GPI) will help offset the significant increase in costs over the years, taking into consideration inflation, and administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures, Allcargo Gati said.

It will also enable the company to invest further in infrastructure and technological advancements, it stated.

It also said the new customers who sign up between October 1 and December 31, 2024, will have the GPI excluded.

This is the first upward price revision since the acquisition of Gati Ltd by the Allcargo Group in 2019 and is aimed at aligning the prices with ongoing operational investments, among others.

"This price revision is a strategic response to the evolving economic environment. Amid rising fuel costs and inflationary pressures, this move is essential to maintaining the high standards of service our customers expect," said Ketan Kulkarni, Deputy Managing Director at Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt Ltd.