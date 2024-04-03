Allcargo Group appoints Ketan Kulkarni as chief growth officer

Mumbai, Apr 3 ( PTI) Logistics operator Allcargom Group, on Wednesday said it has appointed Ketan Kulkarni as the Chief Growth Officer to drive business growth at the company.

A logistics and supply chain industry veteran, Kulkarni will work with the chairman's office to strengthen the overall growth and operational efficiency at Allcargo Group, and report to Allcargo Group Founder and Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty, a statement said.

He will lead the process of stakeholder value creation across multiple businesses through periodic engagement with the respective leadership teams of Allcargo ECU Ltd, Allcargo Gati Ltd, Allcargo Supply Chain Ltd, and Allcargo Terminals Ltd, it said.

Kulkarni has over three decades of experience in diverse roles, and has worked with the DHL Group firm Blue Dart Express as chief commercial officer, the statement added. PTI IAS TRB