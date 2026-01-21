Allcargo Group elevates Vaishnav Shetty as Deputy MD of Allcargo Global

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) The Allcargo Group on Wednesday elevated Allcargo Global Ltd's Executive Director for North Asia, Vaishnav Shetty, to the position of Deputy Managing Director and inducted him as a member of the AGL Board of Directors.

Vaishnav, the son of group founder and Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty, will work closely with Allcargo Global Ltd (AGL) Managing Director Adarsh Hegde, according to a statement.

The appointment has been approved by the Board of Directors, it added.

AGL, the international supply chain arm of the Allcargo Group, accounts for up to 80 per cent of the group's revenue.

His elevation reflects the group's structured approach to succession planning and to building a digital-first, future-ready organisation amid the ongoing restructuring exercise, under which its businesses are being reorganised into four independent and focused entities, the company said.

As part of this process, the group's international supply chain business has been demerged into Allcargo Global Ltd, which is proposed to be listed, enabling sharper strategic focus and greater operational agility, it said.

"Vaishnav's appointment reflects our commitment to build a strong leadership framework capable of driving sustainable growth, operational excellence, and digital innovation in an increasingly competitive global logistics environment," said Shashi Kiran Shetty.

His impact across digital transformation and business leadership demonstrates the readiness of the next generation to step up and strengthen the organisation, Shetty said, adding, "his progression underscores our belief in developing leadership from within, ensuring continuity, resilience, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.'' Vaishnav joined Allcargo Group in 2017 and held multiple portfolios across the Group during this period.

As Chief Digital Officer of Allcargo Logistics Ltd, he led the group's digital and innovation agenda and launched several industry-first digital solutions, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.

In his previous role as Executive Director for North Asia at AGL, he led various strategic initiatives to strengthen and consolidate the company's position in this region, the statement said.

Besides, he also played a key role in the development of the digital freight platform ECU360, reinforcing Allcargo's leadership position in international consolidation and supply chain solutions, it added.

"Vaishnav represents the next-generation of leadership at Allcargo, geared up to lead the next phase of growth. With his innovation-driven and technology-oriented mindset, I am confident that he will contribute even more significantly to our mission to build an organisation that leads the global logistics landscape," said Adarsh Hegde, Managing Director, Allcargo Global Ltd.