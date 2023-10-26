Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Logistics operator Allcargo Group plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 and will only partner with carriers using greener fuels, according to the company's latest ESG report.

India is working on achieving its net zero emission targets by 2070 and attaining a 45 per cent reduction in emissions intensity of GDP by 2030 from the 2005 level, it said.

The company report titled 'Navigating the Green Horizon', released on Thursday, highlighted the group's commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 through its green and renewable ways.

It also spells out in detail the group's other Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals which include energy and emissions, occupational health and safety, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), community development, labour practices and human rights, cybersecurity, and corporate governance.

"The true progress is never about profit alone. It's about what good it can do for people and the planet. This is why integrating ESG ...aspects into business practices is so important, now more than ever," Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Allcargo Group, said.

Being a large global logistics group, "we have a bigger responsibility and commitment to drive sustainability at a larger scale. In line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we'll continue with our concerted efforts to bring in positive changes and achieve the ESG goals," Shetty stated.

Allcargo Group provides integrated logistics services and solutions for a range of Indian and multinational businesses, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and retailers.

It has a presence in over 180 countries, 530 destinations with more than 2,400 direct trade lanes besides robust multimodal capacity in India which reaches out to over 19,800 pin codes, according to Shetty.

Allcargo Group firm Gati is aggressively adopting green mobility through alternative fuel vehicles. It has expanded the scale of its eco-conscious operations to enable more businesses to go green, as per the report.

Gati has set a clear target of 2026 to convert its entire first and last-mile deliveries to alternative fuels in India, it said.

ECU Worldwide, which is a group company, has 56 per cent women in its workforce, the reports stated, adding that Allcargo Logistics and ECU aim to increase gender diversity to 50 per cent women in junior and middle management and 40 per cent in top management, at Allcargo Logistics by 2040.

At Gati, the goal is to grow gender diversity to 40 per cent in junior and middle management and 30 per cent in top management by 2040, it added.

A key area of the group's strategic ESG approach involves computing emissions based on the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) protocol, it said.

Further, the report added the group prioritises its partnerships with core carriers who comply with international conventions to perform pest control and install ballast water treatment systems, under the Ballast Water Management Convention (BWMC), which obligates ship-owners to install on all vessels by 2024. PTI IAS SHW