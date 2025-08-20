Allcargo launches BTS warehousing facility in K'taka for Swedish firm

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Allcargo group firm Allcargo Logistics on Wednesday announced the launch of a built-to-suit (BTS) warehousing facility for a Swedish electrification business player at Alur, near Bengaluru, in Karnataka.

Set up under Allcargo Supply Chain Pvt Ltd (ASCPL) and spread over 1.5 lakh sq ft, the Grade A BTS facility will manage handling, storage, and distribution of the company's electrical components.

The Alur warehouse will be the Swedish major's largest in India and will serve as a consolidated distribution centre for its electrical component division, Allcargo Logistics said.

ASCPL currently manages over 7.5 million sq ft of warehousing space across more than 80 locations pan-India and is rapidly expanding in major metro markets.

The Alur warehouse leverages SAP System and has deployed advanced scanning systems ensuring better functional efficiency the company said.